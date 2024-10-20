videoDetails

DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

Poisonous liquor has created havoc in Bihar where liquor is prohibited...more than 47 people have died so far...Bihar has now become a state where every six months there is news of people dying due to consumption of poisonous liquor...This is the situation in Sushasan Babu's Bihar when there is complete prohibition of liquor in Bihar, that is, liquor is not available here legally. But in this state where liquor is prohibited, poisonous liquor is easily available. Now even teachers in Bihar teach children by giving examples of liquor.