videoDetails

DNA: When the girl gave her lunch to the 'blind', see VIRAL VIDEO

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

A video is going viral on social media. In which those watching are praising what a little girl did. In the video you can also see that a blind poor man is standing on the side of the road, near whom a girl in school dress is also standing. The girl takes out her tiffin from her bag and gives it to the poor person, which has a sandwich. Then the girl takes out a water bottle from her bag and gives it to him, not only this, she herself feeds him the sandwich with her own hand and then also shakes his hand lovingly...