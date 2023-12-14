trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699089
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: The Parliament building in which carrying even mobile phones is prohibited. Two youths entered there with smoke cans. Has Parliament's security equipment become so useless that it could not detect the smoke can hidden in shoes or socks? After a security lapse in the new Parliament, now security protocols are being foolproofed.

