DNA: Who covers mosques in Haridwar?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Kanwar Yatra 2024 Update: After the nameplate idea flopped in Uttarakhand, Dhami government came up with a new idea. This idea was also implemented on Kanwad Marg. In Haridwar, a curtain was put up in front of the mosques and tombs falling on Kanwar Marg.