DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
Cases of attack and murder of Indian students are continuously coming to light in America, this time a student from Hyderabad was murdered in Cleveland, Ohio. 25 year old Mohammad Abdul Arafat was kidnapped. Many important information has come to light regarding the murder of Indian student Arafat, which has increased the concern of Indian students studying in America. But America has maintained silence on the killing of Indian students.

