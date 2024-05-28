Advertisement
DNA: Who is Powerful in Purvanchal?

Sonam|Updated: May 28, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
Only 44 hours are left for the campaign for the seventh phase of elections to end. Now the question is only about 57 seats. Most of the eyes are fixed on 13 seats of Purvanchal and 9 seats of Bengal. The fight for Purvanchal has reached its peak with the entry of two boys in the Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have entered Varanasi today after passing six rounds of elections. Three days before the elections, the big Bhumihar leader of Purvanchal Narad Rai has left Akhilesh.

