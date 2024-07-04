Advertisement
DNA: Who is saving Baba Narayan Sakar Hari?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 02:46 AM IST
UP Hathras Stampede Breaking News Update: Today we will expose the ostentation of Baba Sakar in DNA. 121 people lost their lives in the attempt to apply the dust of Baba Sakar alias Bhole Baba's feet on their forehead. But Baba did not care. Baba Sakar's name is not even there in the FIR registered regarding the incident. It is written in the FIR that when preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba came out with his convoy, a crowd gathered to get the dust from his feet and a stampede broke out.

