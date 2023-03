videoDetails

DNA: Who is troubled by the 'glory' of Lord Ram?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 12:16 AM IST

Stone pelting has taken place in Vadodara, Gujarat on the occasion of Ram Navami. In Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar, a situation of tension has arisen between the two sides. So there has been stone pelting in Howrah of West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navami. Many people have been injured in this stone pelting.