DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

Mukesh Sahani Father Murder Update: Jitan Sahani was brutally murdered in Darbhanga... The body of 70 year old Jitan Sahni was found this morning in his house in Darbhanga. ..The body was lying on the bed and there were deep wound marks on his stomach…According to the police, Jitan Sahani was killed by an attack with a sharp weapon. Household items were also found scattered.