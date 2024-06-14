Advertisement
DNA: Who stopped Yogi's bulldozer in Ayodhya?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath Action: Problems faced by the people in the name of development works were being held responsible for the defeat of the BJP candidate in Ayodhya. Questions were being raised on the administration regarding buildings and temples removed during development works. Housing Development Council in Ayodhya has taken another big decision. The temples coming under the residential schemes under the development program will not be demolished under any circumstances.

