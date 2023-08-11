trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647868
DNA: Who will win the moon race.. India or Russia?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
There is a competition for soft landing on the south pole of the moon. No country has been able to succeed in this so far. India launched Chandrayaan-3 for this on 14 July 2023. Which has currently reached the Moon's Orbit. According to ISRO's plan, our Chandrayaan-3 will try soft landing on the south pole of the Moon on 23 August.

