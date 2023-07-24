trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640077
DNA: Whose 'black exploits' are hidden in the red diary?

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
One such red diary was waved in the assembly of Rajasthan...and the person who waved it is none other than Rajendra Gudha, former minister of Rajasthan itself...After waving the red diary in the assembly, the marshals threw Rajendra Gudha out of the assembly...
