DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
DNA: In America, a major plane accident happened with the passengers sitting in a FLight of Alaska Airlines. The emergency door of an Alaska Airlines flight flying at an altitude of 16 thousand feet flew off in the air. This is the video of the same incident. In which it is seen that people are sitting in the plane and the door is uprooted. After the door was torn off, the shirt of the child sitting on the adjacent seat got torn. Some passengers' phones also flew in the air.

