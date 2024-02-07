trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718947
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
DNA: On February 4, an Indian student was attacked by three attackers in Chicago at night when he was going to his home with food. A CCTV video of this attack has also surfaced. The story of this attack is clearly visible in this CCTV video. This is the same video, in which Indian student Syed Mazahir Ali is seen going home with food items, followed by 3 youths, who were looking for their prey in the back of a car.

