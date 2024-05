videoDetails

DNA: Why are Indians so angry?

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:54 PM IST

In India too, the number of hypertension patients is increasing every day. According to WHO, 22 crore people in India are suffering from hypertension. According to NFHS-4 i.e. National Family Health Survey-4, 35.6 percent of people in the age group of 25 to 54 in the country have hypertension i.e. high BP. You can also call hypertension i.e. HIGH BP a silent killer.