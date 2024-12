videoDetails

DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

Amidst escalating tensions, evidence reveals that Bangladeshi groups are systematically targeting Indian products. Khaleda Zia’s BNP leaders are openly burning Indian goods, with growing calls to boycott Indian products. Our exclusive report exposes how Pakistan is fueling anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh.