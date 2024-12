videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Maharashtra New CM Final Update: Swearing-in ceremony in Maharashtra today. Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will take oath as Deputy CM. PM Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mahayuti. Swearing-in will take place at 5:30 pm. Many NDA leaders will be present. Grand preparations at Azad Maidan.