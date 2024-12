videoDetails

DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

A new controversy in Mathura has sparked a debate over Lord Krishna’s caste. While Mahabharata never mentions caste, locals in Nandgaon have claimed that Krishna was not a Yadav but a Jat, painting slogans on walls. This has created tension in the area and ignited a political storm.