DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Bail: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be released yet. The High Court has reserved its decision on ED's application. The High Court has currently put a stay on the bail granted to CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday. Only yesterday the bail plea of ​​Arvind Kejriwal was heard in Rouse Avenue Court. While mentioning the case before the High Court, ED argued that the lower court did not give them full opportunity to present their side.

