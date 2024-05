videoDetails

DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:20 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has clearly told Adhir Ranjan Choudhary to stop quarreling with Mamata Banerjee and speaking against her, otherwise find his way out from the Congress. This direct ultimatum of Congress President to Adhir Ranjan Choudhary is on his statement in which he had raised questions on the open offer of external support to Mamata Banerjee's India Alliance.