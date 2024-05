videoDetails

DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

On May 13, after accusing CM Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar of assault and misbehavior, Swati Maliwal remained missing for three days and Bibhav Kumar remained visible and now when Swati Maliwal came forward, Bibhav Kumar disappeared. Because Swati Maliwal has lodged an FIR with the police. In which she has told what happened that day. In response to Swati Maliwal's FIR, Aam Aadmi Party has released a video of the incident that happened that day.