DNA: Why did Shivaji's fort become 'Akhara' in Kolhapur?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Vishalgad Dargah Controversy: There was an uproar in Kolhapur, Maharashtra over encroachment of a Dargah and its surroundings. There is a Dargah of Hazrat Syed Malik Rehan Mir Saheb in Vishalgarh of Kolhapur and there is also a mosque nearby. Due to the presence of Dargah and Mosque, this entire area has faced tremendous encroachment in the last few years. Vishalgarh is related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Because of this, Hindu organizations got enraged over the encroachment taking place in this area.

