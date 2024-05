videoDetails

DNA: Why did Swati Maliwal remain silent for three days?

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

Swati Maliwal herself had called PCR on May 13 and complained about the misbehavior with her. After this she herself went to the police station. But then suddenly she refused to lodge the complaint. What is Swati Maliwal afraid of while giving statement against PA Bibhav? Delhi Police Special Cell officers reached Swati Maliwal's house.