DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

Maratha Aarakshan Protest News: Should 33 percent Marathas in Maharashtra get the benefit of reservation?..Now you can be in favor of it as well as against it. But we will conduct a completely impartial DNA test on the demand for Maratha reservation. Violent demonstrations took place in many districts of Maharashtra on Monday which continued even today. Buses and other vehicles were set on fire in many cities. The protesters, adamant on the demand of Maratha reservation, are setting fire to the residences and offices of MLAs and former ministers and causing vandalism. Beed district has become the stronghold of this violent protest for Maratha reservation. On Monday, the residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke was set on fire by the protesters.