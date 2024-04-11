Advertisement
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
In Nepal, which has transformed from a Hindu nation to a secular nation, the demand for a Hindu nation has once again intensified. Hundreds of people are protesting on the streets of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, to make Nepal a Hindu nation

