DNA: Why have attacks on Hindus increased in Bangladesh?

| Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

DNA: Pictures you are seeing of the attack on Hindu houses in Bangladesh are not old pictures. These are very recent pictures. On 22nd August, i.e. last night, a mob of Islamic fundamentalists set fire to Hindu houses. This happened in Panchgarh district of Bangladesh. At 11:30 pm, a mob of fundamentalists entered Tantipara village and selectively burnt down the houses of Hindus.