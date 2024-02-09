videoDetails

DNA: Why internet banned in Pakistan on election day?

| Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:24 AM IST

DNA: Today, pictures of how democracy was flouted in Pakistan are on your TV screens. Votes are being stolen by openly showing bullying. There have been allegations of vote rigging in Karachi. Voters were not allowed to cast their votes as per their wish. Ballot boxes were stolen from polling station number 269 of Karachi, in this regard the Presiding Officer gave a written complaint to the police, you are seeing a copy of this complaint on your TV screen. Imagine, a country where votes were stolen openly. Where the ballot boxes themselves were stolen. Can fair elections be expected there? Probably not, because there are allegations that pictures of blatant vote rigging should not come to light. That is why Internet was banned in Pakistan today. Even the Election Commission was not aware of this. On whose instructions was this done, obviously in a country where the army is more powerful than the government. The army will have control over the elections there also. This is the reason why today the elections held in Pakistan are being described as a drama of democratic elections.