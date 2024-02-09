trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719485
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why internet banned in Pakistan on election day?

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
Follow Us
DNA: Today, pictures of how democracy was flouted in Pakistan are on your TV screens. Votes are being stolen by openly showing bullying. There have been allegations of vote rigging in Karachi. Voters were not allowed to cast their votes as per their wish. Ballot boxes were stolen from polling station number 269 of Karachi, in this regard the Presiding Officer gave a written complaint to the police, you are seeing a copy of this complaint on your TV screen. Imagine, a country where votes were stolen openly. Where the ballot boxes themselves were stolen. Can fair elections be expected there? Probably not, because there are allegations that pictures of blatant vote rigging should not come to light. That is why Internet was banned in Pakistan today. Even the Election Commission was not aware of this. On whose instructions was this done, obviously in a country where the army is more powerful than the government. The army will have control over the elections there also. This is the reason why today the elections held in Pakistan are being described as a drama of democratic elections.

All Videos

DNA: 'PM Modi was not born in the OBC category', says Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon12:34
DNA: 'PM Modi was not born in the OBC category', says Rahul Gandhi
Uddhav Thackeray Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot During Recorded Facebook Live
Play Icon02:35
Uddhav Thackeray Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot During Recorded Facebook Live
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
Play Icon08:43
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
Haldwani Violence Update: Shoot-at-sight ordered as razing of illegal madrasa sparks violence
Play Icon13:19
Haldwani Violence Update: Shoot-at-sight ordered as razing of illegal madrasa sparks violence
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed
Play Icon00:42
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed

Trending Videos

DNA: 'PM Modi was not born in the OBC category', says Rahul Gandhi
play icon12:34
DNA: 'PM Modi was not born in the OBC category', says Rahul Gandhi
Uddhav Thackeray Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot During Recorded Facebook Live
play icon2:35
Uddhav Thackeray Sena Leader Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot During Recorded Facebook Live
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
play icon8:43
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
Haldwani Violence Update: Shoot-at-sight ordered as razing of illegal madrasa sparks violence
play icon13:19
Haldwani Violence Update: Shoot-at-sight ordered as razing of illegal madrasa sparks violence
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed
play icon0:42
Haldwani Breaking News: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed