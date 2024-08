videoDetails

DNA: Why is Bangladesh trying to please Pakistan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

It seems as if Bangladesh will become Pakistan again, let us show you a video which proves this. The statues present at the 1971 martyr memorial site in Mujibnagar, Bangladesh have been demolished. Here, Pakistan was shown surrendering to the Indian Army in the 1971 war. Watch report.