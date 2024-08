videoDetails

DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

If you travel by train in Uttar Pradesh, then next time you travel be cautious because it is possible that you may get confused when you reach your station. Because Yogi government has changed the names of eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. All these stations fall in Amethi district.