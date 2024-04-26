Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is China scared of 6 year old child?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
You must be familiar with the Dalai Lama, the greatest religious leader of Tibetan Buddhism. Who is the child whose picture is in the Dalai Lama's hand? This child in the picture is the second highest spiritual leader of Buddhism after the Dalai Lama, who is called Panchen Lama. Who was kidnapped by China in the year 1995 when he was only 6 years old. Since then, the Panchen Lama has become one of the world's most famous disappeared people.

All Videos

DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
Play Icon03:17
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
Play Icon07:56
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
Play Icon05:15
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Play Icon05:45
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat
Play Icon33:01
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat

Trending Videos

DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
play icon3:17
DNA: Video of rally from Lal Chowk
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
play icon7:56
DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
play icon5:15
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
play icon5:45
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat
play icon33:1
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat