DNA: Why is Gandhi family 'tax free'?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Will Congress impose tax on your inheritance or not? We cannot say this. But we can definitely say that no inheritance tax is going to be imposed on the political legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family. We are saying this because the Nehru-Gandhi family considers the seats of Rae Bareli and Amethi as their heritage. And it is certain that both these political properties will be transferred 100 percent to the heirs of this family.

DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
DNA: These apps can hack and empty your bank account!
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat
Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav vs Subrat Pathak on Kannauj Seat
Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul Gandhi visit Ayodhya before nomination?
Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul Gandhi visit Ayodhya before nomination?
Viral Video: Woman Learns Lesson On Jungle Rules After Encounter With Wild Elephant
Viral Video: Woman Learns Lesson On Jungle Rules After Encounter With Wild Elephant

