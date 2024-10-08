Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2803965https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-why-is-lord-shiva-imprisoned-in-raisen-2803965.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?

Sonam|Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The bonds of attachment, illusion and death, which could never be bound... in Kaliyug, it has been imprisoned behind two locks. Lord Shiva was imprisoned for years in a 12th century temple in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Once a year, on the day of Shivratri, this Someshwar Mahadev temple of Raisen is opened. Only on this day, Shiva devotees can see their idol free from bonds. It is not that there is any kind of religious controversy regarding this temple. But for the last several years, the system has been such that the doors of the temple are locked and the devotees yearn to see their God trapped in bondage. The question is that when there is no controversy regarding the Someshwar Mahadev temple of Raisen, then why is Shiva locked?

All Videos

DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
Play Icon06:27
DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
Play Icon05:50
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Play Icon02:48
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Play Icon44:55
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War
Play Icon33:42
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War

Trending Videos

DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
play icon6:27
DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
play icon5:50
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
play icon2:48
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
play icon44:55
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War
play icon33:42
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War
NEWS ON ONE CLICK