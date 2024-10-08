videoDetails

DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:30 AM IST

The bonds of attachment, illusion and death, which could never be bound... in Kaliyug, it has been imprisoned behind two locks. Lord Shiva was imprisoned for years in a 12th century temple in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. Once a year, on the day of Shivratri, this Someshwar Mahadev temple of Raisen is opened. Only on this day, Shiva devotees can see their idol free from bonds. It is not that there is any kind of religious controversy regarding this temple. But for the last several years, the system has been such that the doors of the temple are locked and the devotees yearn to see their God trapped in bondage. The question is that when there is no controversy regarding the Someshwar Mahadev temple of Raisen, then why is Shiva locked?