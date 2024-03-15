NewsVideos
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Pakistan Reaction on CAA: A storm of problems is rising within the Pakistan government regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. The Government of India has recently issued a CAA notification granting citizenship to minority refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan is worried about this. A country like Pakistan, where minorities do not even have the right to live freely, is saying that the CAA law creates discrimination among people on the basis of faith.

