DNA: Why is Trudeau forced to support Khalistani?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Justin Trudeau, who made a statement against India on the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, is now on the backfoot. In view of the increasing controversy in the matter, on Tuesday he claimed that his country was not trying to provoke India. But Ottawa wanted New Delhi to properly address the issue.
