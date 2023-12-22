trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701616
DNA: Why is Trudeau irritated with India?

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
DNA: On Wednesday, Trudeau gave an interview to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, in which he again mentioned India. And said that after America's tough stance, India's stance towards Canada has softened. In a way, Trudeau tried to take a jibe at India. But by doing this Trudeau has again soured the improving relations with India. Because, there is a connection with this statement to the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case.

