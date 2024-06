videoDetails

DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

The policemen are wholeheartedly engaged in completing the work given to the UP Police by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This work is to catch the vehicles fitted with hooters on the roads of Uttar Pradesh, stop them, remove the hooters and then issue a challan of two thousand rupees. UP Police has made this order of CM Yogi Adityanath its mission.