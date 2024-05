videoDetails

DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Sonam | Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:24 AM IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has sat on strike amid the sixth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections. He has alleged that his party workers have been arrested. He has also alleged that phone calls were stopped.