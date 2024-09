videoDetails

DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

When the law bulldozes, everything falls in line. In Shimla’s Sanjauli, people are resisting the demolition of an illegal mosque, but in another part of Himachal Pradesh, Muslims themselves are leading the effort to demolish the illegal structure. Watch this report to see how law and order is being maintained with public cooperation.