DNA: Why the government is 'promoting' Dara Shikoh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

The Government of India is searching for the grave of Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. Aurangzeb killed his elder brother Dara Shikoh and sent his head to his father Shah Jahan in Agra. Dara Shikoh's tomb is present in Humayun's Tomb in Delhi.