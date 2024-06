videoDetails

DNA: Why will Priyanka Gandhi contest from Wayanad?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

Preparations are underway to make Rahul Gandhi the leader of the opposition in Parliament, while there is a plan to make sister Priyanka Gandhi the MP from Wayanad. Why did Congress choose Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad? How will she fight, what will be her issues in Wayanad? And what will be the challenges?