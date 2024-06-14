videoDetails

DNA: Will Agnipath scheme be closed?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

After the formation of Modi government, its parties also demanded changes in the Agnipath Scheme. BJP had also promised to review the Agnipath scheme in its manifesto and now the news is that the government has also agreed to review this scheme and make some major changes in it. According to sources, a detailed presentation regarding changes in the Agnipath scheme can be presented to the Prime Minister on June 17 or 18. Why was there a need for change in Agnipath scheme?