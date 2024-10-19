videoDetails

DNA: Will Akhilesh Yadav Take Revenge on Congress for Haryana?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 02:46 AM IST

After BJP formed the government in Haryana with a show of strength, its ripple effects are being seen across the political landscape, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Congress, which failed in Haryana, now faces Akhilesh Yadav, who seems intent on sidelining them in Uttar Pradesh. With upcoming by-elections in nine assembly seats, Yadav has limited Congress to just two seats. Is this a strategic move for revenge? Find out more in this report.