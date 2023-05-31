NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will Brijbhushan be arrested or will he get a clean chit?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Wrestlers who have won medals for the country are repeatedly trying to make the government and the system listen to them and arrest Brij Bhushan Singh, the outgoing president of the wrestling association, who is accused of the POCSO Act, but even after a month neither the police investigation has been completed. Yes and no action has been taken on Brij Bhushan Singh.

All Videos

DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
11:18
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
25:39
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry when Rahul Gandhi talked about the Muslims of the country
9:8
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry when Rahul Gandhi talked about the Muslims of the country
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
15:37
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
7:53
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight

Trending Videos

11:18
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
25:39
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
9:8
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry when Rahul Gandhi talked about the Muslims of the country
15:37
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
7:53
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
Wrestlers protest,uww on wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest explained,wrestlers protest latest news,wrestlers protest jantar mantar,mastermind behind wrestlers protest,wrestlers to throw medals in ganga,wrestlers medal in ganga,vinesh phogat news,Latest News,vinesh phogat news today,brij bhushan singh vs wrestler,indian wrestling olympics,wrestling federation of india controversy,DNA,Brij Bhushan Singh,