videoDetails

DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

Central banks around the world are increasing their gold reserves. China is also buying gold on a large scale. Due to all-round demand, the price of gold is continuously increasing. Gold has crossed the mark of Rs 75 thousand. Experts believe that the price of gold is going to increase further in the coming days. According to the report of Muthoot Finance, the way the price of gold is increasing, it is believed that by the year 2029, gold will cross the figure of Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams.