DNA: Will government take your property?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 02:04 AM IST
Sam Pitroda Controversy: If Congress comes to power, will it capture the property of the people of the country and distribute it to someone else? BJP leaders have prepared such an election campaign by combining the statements of Congress leaders related to property and the manifesto promises. Due to which the Congress party is worried. Senior Congress leader and close to the Gandhi family Sam Pitroda gave a statement. Sam said that the way inheritance tax is imposed in America, such tax should be discussed in India also.

