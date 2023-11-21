trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690844
DNA: Will 'Halal...' be banned?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Are the companies providing Halal Certificates funding terrorist organizations? Earlier, the Yogi government had imposed a ban on goods having Halal Certificate in Uttar Pradesh. Now the offices of the institutions giving Halal Certificate are being raided. Teams of Uttar Pradesh Food Department are also taking action to seize products with Halal certificate in different cities.
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
Play Icon5:33
DNA: India is 'champion' not Australia!
Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile
Play Icon0:58
Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers
Play Icon6:47
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Heartbreaking visuals of trapped workers
Jealous Pakistani reaction on World Cup Final 2023
Play Icon9:36
Jealous Pakistani reaction on World Cup Final 2023
PM Modi's mega road show from Rajasthan
Play Icon7:51
PM Modi's mega road show from Rajasthan

