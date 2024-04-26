Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The second round of elections in the country for the government of 2024 also ended today. There has been bumper voting in the second phase. Home Minister Amit Shah raised the question whether Congress wants to implement Sharia in the country? On hearing the name Sharia, the first picture that comes to mind is Taliban. Why did the word Sharia appear in the elections? Why was the finger pointed at Congress?

All Videos

DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
Play Icon07:01
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
Play Icon07:22
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Congress on 'Muslim appeasement' ?
Play Icon43:43
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Congress on 'Muslim appeasement' ?
Rajneeti: Listen to the thoughts of voters from Wayanad!
Play Icon33:45
Rajneeti: Listen to the thoughts of voters from Wayanad!
Play Icon00:22
"Working on Wheels": Viral Video Shows Woman Attending Online Meeting While Riding Scooter

Trending Videos

DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
play icon7:1
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
play icon7:22
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Congress on 'Muslim appeasement' ?
play icon43:43
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Congress on 'Muslim appeasement' ?
Rajneeti: Listen to the thoughts of voters from Wayanad!
play icon33:45
Rajneeti: Listen to the thoughts of voters from Wayanad!
play icon0:22
"Working on Wheels": Viral Video Shows Woman Attending Online Meeting While Riding Scooter