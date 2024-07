videoDetails

DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

One Child Policy Update: Regarding population imbalance, concern has been expressed in the RSS magazine 'Baat Bharat Ki Panchjanya' regarding the increasing population. RSS's views on the increasing Muslim population appeared more aggressive than before. In this article, TMC leader JCB's Sharia punishment and Mamata Banerjee's pro-Muslim policy were mentioned and Bengal was described as the future Islamic state.