DNA: Will Putin stop war on Modi's request?

|Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
DNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Ukrainian capital Kyiv today on a 10-hour train journey. Where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed PM Modi. PM Modi also visited the Ukraine National Museum with President Zelensky. At the Ukraine National Museum, Modi paid tribute to the children killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. But after Modi's visit, the big question now is whether Putin will listen to Modi about stopping the war?

