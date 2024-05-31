Advertisement
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?

Sonam|Updated: May 31, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
As soon as the election campaign ended, Modi reached Kanyakumari and for the next 45 hours he became Narendra instead of PM. When the Prime Minister reached Kanyakumari by helicopter, he first reached Bhagwati Amman Temple. We will have to wait till the evening of June 1 to know how much energy this silent meditation will give them after two and a half months of election stress. Why did Modi choose Kanyakumari and that too Vivekananda Memorial to be Narendra?

